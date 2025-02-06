Canada to put tariffs on many US ag products Tuesday



The Canadian government on Sunday released a list of products valued at $30 billion to be subject to tariffs in retaliation for President Trump’s announced 25% tariffs on all Canadian products except energy, which will be subject to 10% tariffs.

The Canadian list, which will be effective on Tuesday, includes all kinds of agriculture products: poultry, pork, milk, cream, yogurt, butter, cheese, eggs, honey, tomatoes, fruit, coffee, tea, spices, wheat, barley, canola, margarine, sausages, sugar, chocolate, malt, pasta, soups, water, wine, fermented beverages, tobacco products and wood products.

The announcement said, “These countermeasures are effective immediately and will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its tariffs against Canada. Canada’s countermeasures do not apply to U.S. goods that are in transit to Canada on the day on which they come into force.”

The Canadian government also said in a news release it “intends to impose tariffs on an additional list of imported U.S. products, worth $125 billion. This second list will be made available in the coming days, for a 21-day public comment period prior to implementation. It will include products such as passenger vehicles, trucks and buses, steel and aluminum products, certain fruits and vegetables, aerospace products, beef, pork, dairy products, and more.”

Canadian Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said, “Canada and the U.S. are more than just trading partners. We are highly integrated economies — and this has greatly benefitted both of our countries, for more than 150 years. We want to preserve this relationship, but in the face of the unjustified U.S. tariffs against Canadian goods, we are taking action to protect our economy, our workers and our businesses. We will always stand for Canada.”

–The Hagstrom Report