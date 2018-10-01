Canada, U.S. appear to reach NAFTA agreement

Canada and the United States appear to have reached an agreement for an inclusion of Canada, along with Mexico, in a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement ahead of a deadline last night at midnight.

This would mean all three countries could be included in an agreement that Mexico could sign before the current Mexican government leaves office at the end of November, The Washington Post reported.

The White House scheduled a news briefing at 11 p.m yesterday.

In the meantime, there have been multiple stories published in anticipation of the agreement, and Radio Canada is reporting on the developments.

Politico reported late tonight that the dairy section includes an opening of the Canadian dairy market similar to the level of liberalization under the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which opened 3.25 percent of Canada’s market, or greater, and limits on Canada's Class 7 dairy program for ultrafiltered milk products.

Politico also noted that the dairy section could affect the provincial election in Quebec on Moday.

But Dan Ujczo, a trade lawyer, told The Washington Post, "We will enter October with a trilateral North American trade deal. This was the least difficult part. The heavy lift is going to be getting a trade deal through the next Congress in 2019 as well as ratification by Mexico's new Congress and in Canada during a federal election year."

–The Hagstrom Report