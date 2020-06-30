Canadian Finals Rodeo canceled for 2020

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, Westerner Park and the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce made the decision to postpone this year’s Canadian Finals Rodeo until 2021.

With the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 related health guidelines and the cancellation of many qualifying rodeos this summer, they determined the standard of excellence and quality of experience that fans and competitors expect from the Canadian Finals Rodeo would not be achievable this year.

CFR is a national championship rodeo, scheduled to run Nov. 3-8. The world-class rodeo consistently attracts the best contestants and stock in Canada and more than 43,000 attendees. The six-day event contributes an economic impact of about $37 million.

“The health, safety and protection of our athletes, animals and guests is always our top priority,” said Jeff Robson, General Manager of the CPRA. “During these uncertain times, and considering the pandemic, economic instability and reality of the extensive preparation that goes into a successful rodeo, we know it is the right decision to postpone this year’s event.”

–PRCA