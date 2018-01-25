CFR finds a new home in Red Deer

RED DEER, Alberta – The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association announced that it will be moving the Canadian Finals Rodeo from Edmonton to Red Deer starting in 2018.

The 45th CFR will take place Oct. 30 through Nov. 4 in the ENMAX Centrium at Westerner Park.

The CFR features many top PRCA competitors each year, as the PRCA and CPRA co-sanction rodeos throughout the regular season, which have a large impact on who qualifies for the CFR.

"We feel honored that the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association has chosen Red Deer to be the new home for the CFR," said Ben Antifaiff, CEO and General Manager at Westerner Park. "Together as a community, we should be very proud of this moment and celebrate that the CFR will continue its legacy right here in Central Alberta."

Westerner Park and the Red Deer District Chamber of Commerce began working on their vision for a multi-year proposal to the CPRA several months ago, and pitched their bid by hosting an event to showcase Red Deer as a strong contender.

President of the CPRA, Terry Cooke, echoed the excitement expressed by the Red Deer group.

"We see this as a wonderful new opportunity for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, our contestants, sponsors, partners and fans," Cooke said. "Central Alberta has long been known as a hub of rodeo talent and community support for our sport. The combination of great rodeo fans in this region, coupled with the influx of visitors that make the CFR an annual destination, point to a tremendous future for the CFR in Red Deer."

–CPRA