Captivating Speakers to Share Experiences, Knowledge at 2020 Cattle Industry Convention

DENVER, CO (Dec. 11, 2019) – A history-making astronaut and a savvy business executive are among speakers who will share experience and wisdom at the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in San Antonio, Texas Feb. 5-7. The convention will feature business meetings of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Cattlemen’s Beef Board and the American National CattleWomen.

Kicking off the event at the Opening General Session Feb. 5 will be retired U.S. Navy Captain Scott Kelly, an astronaut who spent a record-breaking year in space, laying the groundwork for the future of space travel and exploration. The Sky is Not the Limit: Lessons from a Year in Space will include life lessons and personal stories from 229 miles above Earth, a journey that exemplifies the power and resilience of the human spirit. The session is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim.

The Closing General Session Feb. 7 will be a completely different experience, including a celebration of the industry’s Beef Quality Assurance Program. Closing session speaker will be Kevin Brown, who for two decades was a successful executive helping grow a little-known family business into an industry giant with annual revenues reaching $2 billion. Brown will share with producers in the audience tools for winning in business and life using unconventional thinking.

Sponsored by the Beef Quality Assurance Awards Program, the Closing General Session will be a fast-paced event that recognizes BQA award recipients, and highlights consumer-directed efforts promoting the BQA Program. New developments in BQA will also be introduced. A special reception for BQA award recipients will be held immediately following the closing session. BQA is funded in part by the Beef Checkoff and in partnership with Cargill and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

As it has at previous conventions, CattleFax will present its CattleFax U.S. Global Protein & Grain Outlook Seminar to explore the factors driving the market, such as supplies and protein demand. Dr. Art Douglas will present his 2020 weather forecast for the United States and the world, and a grain outlook will also be shared. The presentation will take place Thursday, Feb. 6, at General Session II, and is sponsored by Zoetis and Purina.

“We always strive to introduce the most interesting and relevant individuals as speakers at the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, and our attendees regularly tell us we always deliver,” says Kristin Torres, NCBA executive director of meetings and events. “We know the valuable information to be shared by speakers in San Antonio will provide guidance to last a lifetime.”

–NCBA