Carbon at the center of beef conversations

In April, the Environmental Working Group petitioned USDA, asking the agency to prohibit meat producers from claiming that certain beef is “low carbon” and to require independent verification of other climate claims on food.

EWG is the organization that annually publishes the amount of subsidies farmers and ranchers receive from the government.

“There is no such thing as low carbon beef,” said Scott Faber, EWG’s senior vice president for government affairs. “No food choice results in more greenhouse gas emissions than beef,” he added, in a news release.

He said that most claims like “net zero” and “carbon neutral” are based on carbon offsets that are “hard to measure and not independently verified.”

R-CALF USA Director Shad Sullivan, a Texas rancher said he actually agrees with the EWG spokesman on one point. Carbon offsets and beef’s impact on the environment is “hard to measure.”

“Is there too much carbon in the environment? How do we know? Both sides are agenda-driven,” said Sullivan.

“It’s a pay to play scheme. People are being paid for their opinions,” he said.

“EWG says it’s difficult to measure carbon offsets, and that they want those making special claims on their beef to be independently verified. I don’t know that you can find an independent third party,” said Sullivan.

US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Process Verified Program can certify beef as “low carbon.” According to USDA, an applicant’s program may include one or more agricultural processes or portions of processes where self-described process points are

(1) supported by a documented management system, and (2) independently verified by a qualified AMS auditor.

“Obviously we want truth. If it’s a problem, we want to curb it, but we know from the sustainability agenda that these other agendas are anti-meat. It’s not about carbon. How many hundreds or even thousands of years did millions and millions of buffalo roam the plains from Canada to Mexico. Was there a carbon problem then?” asks Sullivan.

Meanwhile, the first United States Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, (former Secretary of State) spoke at a Climate Summit recently, claiming that agriculture contributes 33 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, and pushing for “innovations” that will cut emissions. He talked very little about any specific innovations, instead pushing for more government and private funding for new ideas. “We need the innovation to obviously limit livestock production contributions to our emissions and come up with novel feed additives and other ways of dealing with it,” he said.

Beef Checkoff literature says that carbon is stored in soil via plants and forage. “Through managed grazing, cattle naturally accelerate carbon sequestration because they efficiently recycle nutrients through the soil,” says the Beef Checkoff, citing three different research projects.

USDA says beef cattle contribute 2 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the US.

Kerry claimed that 15 million people die every year as a consequence of greenhouse gas emissions. He said that the climate ‘crisis’ has cut growth in ag yields by as much as 40 percent in some parts of the world and at the same time, food systems contribute a significant amount of emissions in the way “we do things we’ve been doing.”

“We need innovation to make crops resilient to heat and drought conditions,” he said.

Sullivan, who sells direct to the consumer said beef eaters aren’t necessarily asking for “sustainable” or “low carbon” beef but rather they are interested in locally grown beef.

The EWG spokesman said consumers are confused about “net zero” and “carbon neutral” claims are confusing to consumers.

Sullivan doesn’t necessarily disagree. “For example, people will ask me ‘is this hormone free,’ or ‘antibiotic free?'” he said. “We just need truth in labeling. I tell them I can guarantee it is grass fed, and that’s what I guarantee. They buy it and they love it.”

“If we’re going to claim something, it has to be the truth, other wise we won’t have the trust of the consumer,” he said.

What is the truth about sustainability? “I don’t know. I’m here to tell you that when I look out across this farmland and ranchland and I compare it to pictures of cities, we don’t have the smog problem they do. And other countries aren’t adhering to environmental standards,” he said.

“It’s all about this climate agenda – to seize control of the global economy and global food production. It’s ultimately an effort to reduce food production. We are seeing this through the 30 x 30 initiatiave as well,” he said.

“Here we are setting farms and ranches aside for conservation and at the same time we have this agenda against red meat. We have to add two plus two and see what’s going on here. We know through out own research that beef is the most sustainable food source”. Beef cattle are not destructive like insects, and are not fossil-fuel intensive like plant protein sources, he said.

“People who have never gone hungry, who have never had to wonder where their sustenance comes from, it’s easier for them to think that all of this can take place without getting down to the basic details like planting a seed. They don’t understand the chain of life,” he said.

“They say beef is killing the planet, well if that was true, buffalo would have stomped out the planet centuries ago.”