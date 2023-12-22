Groups spar over use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines

Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline route. Courtesy image

Groups and individuals continue to take opposite sides of the issue when it comes to the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau recently took a stand on carbon transportation pipelines.

The new policy reads: “South Dakota Farm Bureau opposes the use of eminent domain to acquire property until at least 67 percent of the landowners agree to the terms of the project buyout. At that time, eminent domain can be used under the rules by which it is governed,” said Scott Vanderwal, the organization’s president, who is a Volga, South Dakota corn and soybean farmer and cattle feeder

Vanderwal said his group has always supported oil and gas pipelines. “but this was different because of the basis being climate change and trying to develop markets for ethanol plants,” he said.

Property rights is the “big controversy” surrounding carbon pipelines, he said. “And admittedly, Summit Carbon Solutions is not really friendly about how they approach landowners, and that caused a lot of backlash,” he said.

“And so, we have the property rights issue, the eminent domain issue and the issue of economic development for agriculture,” he said.

Vanderwal said the group passed another related policy: “South Dakota Farm Bureau supports value added opportunities that increase demand for South Dakota agricultural commodities by establishing and/or increasing market access provided it’s science-based, meets safety standards, protects landowner rights and meets all regulatory requirements.”

He explained that while the proposed pipeline doesn’t impact his property, he is an investor in an ethanol plant.

“Our members have always been proud to be part of a forward looking organization that looks for opportunities to better agriculture in South Dakota and our thinking was that if we don’t keep an open mind to projects like this and the other states around get involved in them, we will look back in 10 years and say we didn’t really do our job in looking out for the economic opportunities for agriculture,” he said.

Several coalitions have sprung up recently to seemingly promote carbon pipelines. Protect South Dakota’s Ag Future, South Dakota Ag Alliance, and other groups have formed recently.

Walt Bones, a former South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture is involved in PSDAF, along with several other high profile South Dakota aggies.

Bones said he is currently negotiating with Summit for a possible easement on his land.

He explained that one of the supporters of his coalition, GEVO, is a proposed aviation fuel plant near Lake Preston, South Dakota.

GEVO has signed “take off” SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) agreements for 400 million gallons per year. It will take many plants to provide this much fuel, he said. GEVO believes the removal of carbon via the carbon sequestration pipeline will help them achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

South Dakotans First is a group of people and organizations that will counter the groups promoting carbon pipelines. The coalition has supported property rights and has not supported the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

“We’re part of the South Dakotan’s First Coalition” which was the first coalition formed to address carbon pipelines, said Doug Sombke, the president of the South Dakota Farmers Union, which has been an outspoken supporter of property rights in the carbon pipeline conversation.

“We’re a group representing landowners,” and “We’re a group with county commissioners’ backing” said Sombke in a recent interview on Agriculture of America.

Drew Dennert, who served on house of representatives for South Dakota and now serves as a Brown County commissioner, spoke on a property rights panel at the South Dakota Farmers Union convention.

Dennert encouraged people to elect representatives on all levels who are willing to stand up for property rights.

Sombke also spoke during the panel discussion.

“You as the farmers made this industry,” he said. “We have an EPA hiding everything it can for the expansion of ethanol,” he said.

“Ethanol is already a low carbon fuel,” said Sombke during the panel discussion. “We need to be passionate about this, we need to show up, we need to help you,” said Sombke.

“Now is the time to put South Dakotans First,” said Sombke in a recent news release. “We must leverage our shared values and work together to strengthen protections for family farmers and property rights from corporations seeking to reap profit for private gain. We need legislative advocates to come forward and spearhead new efforts to prevent the misuse of eminent domain and uphold the land rights of family farmers,”

“I invite all those who oppose ’eminent domain for private gain’ to join our collective effort to fight for what is right by joining the South Dakotans First Coalition and by continuing to share their personal stories,” he said.

Canton, South Dakota, legislator Karla Lems says she plans to bring forth legislation in the 2024 session to protect property rights, although she is not quite ready to disclose the actual verbiage of the bill or bills.

Lems added that she knows of other legislators working on property rights legislation as well.

“At the end of the day, I wish they would take eminent domain off the table and I think they would be able to get their project done. But at the core of this is a constitutional issue, that this is not for public use. And if we go with this (the use of eminent domain for a carbon capture pipeline) and they are able to do it, I can see that the future is going to be solar and wind right behind them, and is that where we want to go as a nation? And again, we’re not talking about the government using eminent domain, we’re taking about private companies coming in and taking up valuable ag land for this kind of project,” she said.