Cargill exec to keynote 2022 Women in Agribusiness Summit

TOPSFIELD, Mass., August 2, 2022 – Cargill executive, and the first woman to lead one of Cargill’s five global enterprises, Ruth Kimmelshue will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Women in Agribusiness Summit, which will be held this year in Dallas, Texas, September 26-28, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

Kimmelshue, who is corporate senior vice president of Cargill Animal Nutrition and Health, will present on sustainability, using some of the innovative ways Cargill has embarked on this journey as illustrations of success. During her storied 20-year career with the company, Kimmelshue has assumed numerous leadership roles, and held positions in animal protein, salt, turkey and cooked meats, and agriculture supply chain.

A member of Cargill’s Executive Team since 2015, Kimmelshue most recently built and led Cargill’s global operations and supply chain organization and served as the company’s first-ever chief sustainability officer. In addition to sustainability and corporate responsibility, she also had accountability for Cargill’s research and development organization and the communications function.

Other speakers joining Kimmelshue at this fall’s Women in Agribusiness (WIA) Summit include:

Marco Orioli, vice president of Global Grain & Processing for EMEA at CHS, who will present The Human, Market and Business Impact of the War in Ukraine.

Cynthia Stanton, head of Supply Chain Operations with BASF, to discuss Managing Supply Chain Disruptions in Turbulent Times.

The annual Female Producer Panel will feature a group of young producers who will discuss the unique challenges and opportunities experienced by the younger generations. They are Sara Preston of Preston Farms; Kimberly Ratcliff of Farm to Freezer Meat Co.; Sadie Schweers of Schweers Farms; and Ellie Ann Vander Dussen of Standard Cattle LLC. This panel will be moderated by Megan Schilling, editor with Successful Farming.

Brooke Appleton VP, Public Policy, National Corn Growers Association, who will speak to the 2023 Farm Bill, highlighting the opportunities and challenges facing agriculture that could potentially affect the outcome of the legislation.

And, on a panel discussion about opportunities in U.S. versus Canadian agriculture will be Mary Robinson, president, Canadian Federation of Agriculture, and Rachel Pick, director of Programs and Operations, USFRA, along with moderator Mary Shelman, founder of The Mary Shelman Group.

See the full agenda, and register here (note that the price increases on August 6). For additional details about the 2022 Women in Agribusiness Summit, look to http://www.womeninag.com or email info@womeninag.com .

–Women in Agribusiness