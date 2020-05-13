Caring for Rodeo Livestock

St. Paul, Ore. (May 7, 2020) – The St. Paul (Ore.) Rodeo has birthed a new idea: to provide financial assistance to rodeo stock contractors who are in need of help.

Rodeo Stronger is an initiative of the St. Paul Rodeo Foundation to help provide financial resources for the care of rodeo livestock.

Throughout this COVID-19 crisis, the men and women who own the bucking horses and bulls, steers and calves that compete in rodeo, can apply for funds to help feed and house livestock or pay for medicines and veterinary care.

Rodeo Stronger is the brainchild of several St. Paul Rodeo committee members who came up with the idea after the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancelation or postponement of dozens of rodeos.

“Stock contractors don’t get paid if the rodeos they were going to provide livestock for don’t happen,” said Cindy Schonholtz, general manager of the St. Paul Rodeo. “Those animals have to be fed and cared for, whether they work or not. Rodeo Stronger will use one hundred percent of donations to provide emergency grants for eligible stock contractors to assist with the feeding and care of rodeo livestock.”

Schonholtz said there are numerous people who want to and are able to help. “We know people will step up to donate to Rodeo Stronger, to help others. The rodeo world is a family, and we take care of each other.” Donations made to Rodeo Stronger will pass through the St. Paul Rodeo Foundation, a 501c3 organization, and are tax deductible.

Schonholtz stressed that the initiative is not just for St. Paul Rodeo stock contractors, and that she was thankful for the high quality care the livestock receives from stock contractors in the pro rodeo industry. “We are grateful to the stock contractors who provide healthy, well-cared for livestock to rodeos, and we want to assist them in continuing to provide that care.”

She gave an example of how the initiative might be put to use right away. Stock contractors in northern California have had an unexpected cost of buying hay for their animals during the past winter. Usually those animals would have been grazing pastures but because of drought, there was little grass in the pastures. Contractors had hoped to offset the additional cost through the rodeos that hired them, but those rodeos have been canceled.

“This is a way to step into the gap and help out,” she said.

The St. Paul Rodeo has been committed to helping the St. Paul community and the rodeo community throughout its 84 year history, and will continue that dedication into the future.

Donations can be made by contacting Schonholtz or visiting the website at RodeoStronger.com. Requests for grant funding can also be made anonymously on the website.

For more information, visit the website or contact Schonholtz at manager@stpaulrodeo.com

–St. Paul Rodeo