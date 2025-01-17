Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Jan. 11, 2025



Location: At the ranch – Rockville, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

105 coming 2-year-old Angus Bulls – $8,166.

It was a great mild day to have a sale near Rockville, Nebraska. After battling bad weather and postponements last year, the Dethlefs’ standing order for good January weather finally came through. There was a large crowd on hand looking to acquire aged Angus bulls. Dethlefs & Sons Angus is one of the premier true 2-year-old programs in the state of Nebraska. Congratulations to everyone involved on an outstanding sale.



Top Bulls

Lot 8 – $15,000. Loup Valley Regard 3176 ; DOB: 3/7/23 ; Sire: McConnell Regard 4260 ; MGS: Varilek Reliabull 7033 45. Sold to Mark Holling of Alton, KS.



Lot 62 – $13,500. Loup Valley M President 3432 ; DOB: 4/22/23 ; Sire: McConnell President 9485 ; MGS: KR Cash 6260. Sold to Roger Ludeke of Atlanta, NE.



Lot 74 – $13,000. Loup Valley S Niagara 3347 ; DOB: 3/29/23 ; Sire: S Niagara 005 ; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to Mark Holling of Alton, KS.



Lot 10 – $13,000. Loup Valley Regard 318 ; DOB: 2/21/23 ; Sire: McConnell Regard 4260 ; MGS: RB Ten Times 305-3211. Sold to Deric Robbins of Sumner, NE.



Lot 16 – $13,000. Loup Valley Growth Fund 383 ; DOB: 2/27/23 ; Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: SAV Ten Speed 3022. Sold to Kyle Sybrant of Bassett, NE.



Gary Dethlefs (Right) summarizes the program and thanks everyone for attending. 8a6fa5333d41-PXL_20250111_190213914-1







A big crowd was on hand to compete for long aged angus bulls. 6b42e5584031-PXL_20250111_190100341



