Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: Jan. 11, 2025
Location: At the ranch – Rockville, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
105 coming 2-year-old Angus Bulls – $8,166.
It was a great mild day to have a sale near Rockville, Nebraska. After battling bad weather and postponements last year, the Dethlefs’ standing order for good January weather finally came through. There was a large crowd on hand looking to acquire aged Angus bulls. Dethlefs & Sons Angus is one of the premier true 2-year-old programs in the state of Nebraska. Congratulations to everyone involved on an outstanding sale.
Top Bulls
Lot 8 – $15,000. Loup Valley Regard 3176 ; DOB: 3/7/23 ; Sire: McConnell Regard 4260 ; MGS: Varilek Reliabull 7033 45. Sold to Mark Holling of Alton, KS.
Lot 62 – $13,500. Loup Valley M President 3432 ; DOB: 4/22/23 ; Sire: McConnell President 9485 ; MGS: KR Cash 6260. Sold to Roger Ludeke of Atlanta, NE.
Lot 74 – $13,000. Loup Valley S Niagara 3347 ; DOB: 3/29/23 ; Sire: S Niagara 005 ; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to Mark Holling of Alton, KS.
Lot 10 – $13,000. Loup Valley Regard 318 ; DOB: 2/21/23 ; Sire: McConnell Regard 4260 ; MGS: RB Ten Times 305-3211. Sold to Deric Robbins of Sumner, NE.
Lot 16 – $13,000. Loup Valley Growth Fund 383 ; DOB: 2/27/23 ; Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund ; MGS: SAV Ten Speed 3022. Sold to Kyle Sybrant of Bassett, NE.