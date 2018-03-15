Carl Dethlefts & Sons 50th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 21, 2018

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Rockville, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

82 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,871

10 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,265

20 Yearling Angus open heifers – $1,452

The Dethlefs family had a great day to celebrate their 50th Annual Production sale. 50 Annual sales is quite a feat in this day and age of purebred operations. Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus is now operated by Jerry and Dianna with son Gary and Dar and families.

This sale features true two-year-olds. The bulls have been developed to sell as two year olds and are not holdovers from the previous years sale. The select group of yearling bulls are all mainly the earliest born from the 2017 bull crop.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 7, Loup Valley F Product 6179, a March 2016, son of Connealy Final Product that had an 835 pound weaning weight, 1,454 pound yearling wt and EPDs of BW 3.3 WW 77 YW 132 Mik 30, selling to Nathan Doyle, Holton, Kansas, for $12,500.

Selling at $11,000 was lot 4, Loup Valley Ten Times 619, a March 2016 son of BB Ten Times 305-3211 with epds of BW .3 WW 63 YW 124 Milk 27 to Scott Thoene, Burwell, Nebraka.

Fred Thoene, Burwell, NE purchased lot 3 Loup Valley Ten Times 636, another BB Ten Times son with epds of BW 1.7 WW 55 YW 115 Milk 25 for $8,500.

Lot 15, Loup Valley CC&7 6343, a 5/16 son of Loup Valley CC&7 4122 sold to Doug Retzlaff, Palmer, NE for $7,750.

Lot 2, Loup Valley Sportsman 671, a 3/16 son of Herbster Sprotsman 232 sold to Guy Mills, Jr., Ansley, NE for $7,250.