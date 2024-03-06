Carlson Angus 42nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/24/2024

Location: Sale at the ranch near Regent, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

49 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $7,529

32 Commercial bred heifers avg. $3,220



Very nice sale for Jon & Melissa Carlson and their young family on their 42nd Annual sale. This years sale bulls were probably the most complete and uniform they have offered to date. Very nice set of bulls that were eagerly bid on by the large crowd on hand for the sale.



Top bull was low 1, Carlson Cash 3005, Feb. 22, 2023 son of SAV Grand Canyon 0969 x PA Recharge 7050 to Kurt Martin, Gladstone, ND for $20,000.



Lot 53, Carlson Steamboat 3050F, Sept. 7, 2022 son of TK Steamboat D307 x SAV Republic 1176 to Jim LeRoy, Underwood, ND for $15,000.



Lot 10, Carlson Grand Canyon 3010, Feb. 22, 2023 son of SAV Grand Canyon 0969 x SAV President to Kevin Sailer, Dodge, ND for $14,000.



Lot 49, Carlson Rito 3002F, Sept. 5, 2022 son of Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 x SAV Brand Name 9115 to Jaden Maier, Morristown, SD for $13,500.



Lot 24, Carlson Turn Key 3072, Mar. 26, 2023 son of Ellingson Turn Key 0170 x SAV Bismarck 5682 to Katus Ranch Angus Seedstock, Watauga, SD for $13,500.

Jon & Melissa Carlson with daughters Ellie, Caroline and Paityn along with a couple cousins at the 42nd Annual Carlson Angus sale. f4e291314bd6-Family

Jon Carlson visiting with Krecklau Ranch in the bull pens. 94bf439ca518-Jon___Krecklau