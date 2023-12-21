Carlson Classic Angus Complete Dispersal Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 18, 2023



Location: Stockmen’s Livestock West, Dickinson, ND



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame



Averages

3 Herd Bulls – $8,000

59 Spring Pairs – $8,957

32 Bred Cows – $5,023

59 Bred Heifers – $4,762

82 Embryos – $903





Carlson Classic Angus, Bob and Angela Carlson decided to slow down and disperse their registered cowherd. This herd was started with Bob’s farther, Carl, over 65 years ago and a lot of the females in this dispersal were descendants of those original cows.



Some sale highlights:

Lot 1, Frosty Elba 3745, Mar. 14, 2015 donor cow sired by SAV Resource 3439 bred to Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to J & J Angus, Mammoth Springs, AR for $32,000.



Lot 24 and 24A, Classic Blackbird 129, Feb. 17, 2021 daughter of Square B True North 8052 bred to Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to Lone Tree Angus, Bison, SD for $8,500. Her Feb. 9, 2023 bull calf sired by Tehama Tahoe 8687 sold to Ethan Steffan, Killdeer, ND for $9,000.



Lot 23 and 23A, Classic Blackbird 914, Feb. 23, 2019 daughter of Mohnen Impressive 755 bred to Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to Duppong’s Willow Creek Ranch, Glen Ullin, ND for $8,750. Her Feb. 9, 2023 bull calf sired by Schiefelbein Showman 338 sold to Badlands Angus, Arnegard, ND for $5,000.



Lot 129, Janssen Land Fund 2202 of BA, Dec. 25, 2021 herd bull sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund sold to Eddie and Rauna Maychrzak, Scanton, ND for $9,500.



Lot 33A, Classic Blackbird 251, Feb. 17, 2022 daughter of SAV Ease 0840 bred to Millars Duke sold to Ernie Johnson, New Folden, MN for $7,750.



Lot 61, Classic Primrose 209, Jan. 29, 2022 daughter of Mohnen Impressive 755, bred to Tehama Tahoe sold to Ernie Johnson, New Folden, MN for $7,750.



Congratulations to Bob and Angela on a very successful dispersal sale and happy retirement.



Kurt Schaff, Angus Hall of Fame with sale host Bob Carlson at the Carlson Classic Angus dispersal sale. SRCarlsonKurt___Bob





Brad and Larry Schecher, Lone Tree Angus, Bison, SD studied their lessons and took home several top Classic Angus females. srcarlson-Lone_tree



