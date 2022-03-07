Carmichael Herefords 53rd Annual Proven Genetics Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Meadow, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

19 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $9,947

58 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $5,496

Keith Carmichael along with son Brice and brother Bryan held the annual 53rd Annual Carmichael Hereford sale at the ranch. Carmichael Herefords have been one of the mainstays of the Hereford breeds for generations. Breeding sound Hereford cattle that withstand the rugged northern prairie environment. Bulls that will last and cover a lot of cows.

Top selling bull was lot 87, KC L1 Domino 20086, 4/5/20 son of CL 1 Domino 420B 1ET to Crossview Ranch, Hettinger, ND for $12,500.

Lot 28, KC L1 Domino 20009, 3/22/20 son of SR Motion 128F to Martian Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $11,000.

Lot 37, KC L1 Domino 20025, 3/26/20 son of CL 1 Domino 420B 1ET to Martian Ranch, Buffalo, SD for $10,500.

Lot 17, KC L1 Domino 21087, 4/3/21 son of H5 5019C Advance 988 to Logterman Ranch, Kilgore, NE for $10,000.

Lot 47, KC L1 Domino 0039H, 4/8/20 son of BCC Advance 572C to Hermann Ranch, Lemmon, SD for $10,000.

Lot 69, KC L1 Domino 20091, 4/6/20 son of CL 1 Domino 420B 1ET to John and Tessa Palczewski, Scranton, ND for $10,000.

Doug Beer, Isabel, SD longtime repeat Carmichael Herefords bull buyer.



Ryan Hermann, Lemmon, SD. Hermann Ranch has been using Carmichael Hereford bulls for many years.



100% grilled BEEF and some of the tastiest beans in the country was served up by Larry’s 73 Chuckwagon.

