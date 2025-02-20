Carmichael Herefords 56th Annual Proven Genetics Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: February 15, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch near Meadow, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

66 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls avg. $7,523

12 Yearling Hereford Bulls avg. $7,688

Full house for the 56th Annual Carmichael Herefords Sale. It was a cold day outside, but inside was heated up nicely. And with a great set of bulls, the Carmichael crew was rewarded with an outstanding sale.



Top Two Year Old Bulls:

Lot 35, KC L1 Domino 23025, Mar. 20, 2023 son of CL 1 Domino 0186H. Sold to Froelich Ranch, Selfridge, ND for $17,000.



Lot 75, KC L1 Domino 23124, Apr. 6, 2023 son of B&D L1 Baron 4273. Sold to John & Tessa Palczewski, Scranton, ND for $13,500.



Lot 54, KC L1 Domino 23049, Mar. 24, 2023 son of YV 234F Sunny Creek. Sold to John & Tessa Palczewski, Scranton, ND for $11,500.



Lot 86, KC L1 Domino 23156, Apr. 12, 2023 son of B&D L1 Baron 4273. Sold to Davis Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD for $11,500.



Top Yearling Bulls:

Lot 18, KC L1 Domino 24081, Apr. 3, 2024 son of H5 5019C Advance 988. Sold to Tanya Lawhead, Lodgepole, SD for $15,500.



Lot 16, KC L1 Domino 24079, Apr. 3, 2024 son of H5 5019C Advance 988. Sold to Orwick Ranch, Newell, SD for $12,000.



Lot 15, KC L1 Domino 24076, Apr. 3, 2024 son of UU Husker 1404J. Sold to Justin Scott, Kadoka, SD for $11,000.



Lot 2, KC L1 Domino 2407, Apr. 4, 2024 son of UU Husker 1404J. Sold to Norman Ranch, Hayes, SD for $10,000.

Maher Ranch, Isabel, SD, longtime Carmichael Hereford customer.

Randy Benson and Shawn Weishaar got Carmichael Hereford bulls.