Carriers reject $1.3 billion in ag exports

The United States saw at least $1.3 billion in potential agricultural exports rejected at major ports on the East and West coasts, from July to December last year, according to a CNBC analysis.

“Maritime carriers have been favoring sending back empty containers to China in an effort to quickly fill the boxes so they can be transported along the more lucrative China-U.S. route,” CNBC said.

The maritime carriers’ export decisions at these ports are under investigation by the Federal Maritime Commission, CNBC added.