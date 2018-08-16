Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate

Earl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateAugust 16, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) August 16, 2018Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate for the Aug. 18, 2018, edition of Tri-State Livestock News Share Tweet Trending In: CartoonsEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateOuttagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan WoodTrending SitewideDonnelly cousins a force at NHSRA finalsUSDA to publish notice to relocate 600 ERS and NIFA workersSkin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and RingwormVeterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterusDetermining proper moisture levels in baled hay