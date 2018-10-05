Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate

Earl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateOctober 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 5, 2018Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate for the Oct. 6, 2018, edition of Tri-State Livestock News Share Tweet Trending In: CartoonsOuttagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan WoodOuttagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan WoodEarl CartoonEarl Cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateTrending SitewideFrozen Fury: Atlas blizzard takes thousands of cattle as ranchers tend to survivorsSkin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and RingwormVeterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterusWinter Storm Warning: Black Hills of South Dakota and beyond