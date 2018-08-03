Outtagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan Wood

Outtagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan WoodAugust 3, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) August 3, 2018Outtagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan Wood for the Aug. 4, 2018, edition of Tri-State Livestock News Share Tweet Trending In: CartoonsOuttagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan WoodOuttagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan WoodEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateTrending SitewideBack to reality: Dwight Hammond says America needs to get on her knees and prayAnders takes over Belle Fourche LivestockI want to come back: Trey Klain looks forward to returning to family ranch in North DakotaUSCA: Livestock Haulers Receive One-Year ELD Extension