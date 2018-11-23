Outtagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan Wood

Outtagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan WoodNovember 23, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) November 23, 2018Outtagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan Wood for the Nov. 24, 2018, eiditon of Tri-State Livestock News Share Tweet Trending In: CartoonsEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateEarl cartoon by Big Dry SyndicateOuttagrass Cattle Co. cartoonOuttagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan WoodTrending SitewideLee Pitts: UnsustainableVeterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterusHow to deal with ticks on horses, and what health issues to watch forSkin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and RingwormClimate outlook for December uncertain as El Nino develops