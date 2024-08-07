Casey Tibbs Foundation Announces “Catch Casey” Fundraiser: A Fun and Exciting Way to Support the South Dakota Rodeo Center!

Fort Pierre, SD – The Casey Tibbs Foundation is thrilled to announce its latest fundraising initiative, “Catch Casey: A ‘Chase the Ace’ Fundraiser,” designed to support the preservation and promotion of South Dakota Rodeo. The game kicks off with ticket sales starting now, and weekly drawings are set to begin on Thursday, August 22!

How to Participate:

Tickets are available for purchase at the Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center, through this link:https://square.link/u/7CqyDNov , or via Venmo at @CaseyTibbsChasetheAce.

Why We Need Your Support:

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Casey Tibbs Foundation is dedicated to preserving the rich tradition of South Dakota Rodeo. Being a private, nonprofit entity, we are ineligible for many state and federal grants. Despite this, we strive to support numerous South Dakota Rodeo organizations at no cost and offer a versatile meeting space at an affordable rate throughout the year. However, we face significant repair and maintenance challenges ahead, including addressing our parking lot.

Supporting Our Community:

To help meet these financial needs, “Catch Casey” will feature weekly drawings rotating between our generous Fort Pierre community sponsors: the Silver Spur, Chuckwagon, and Tiger’s Tap.

We invite everyone to join in the fun, support a great cause, and stand a chance to win a growing grand prize! Your participation not only aids in maintaining our facility but also strengthens our community ties and ensures the continued success of the South Dakota Rodeo Center.

Thank You and Good Luck!

We deeply appreciate your support and enthusiasm. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit our website or follow us on Venmo. Stay tuned for updates and get ready to Catch Casey!

About the Casey Tibbs Foundation:

The Casey Tibbs Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting South Dakota’s rich rodeo heritage. By offering support to local rodeo organizations and maintaining a community space, we contribute to the vibrancy and sustainability of the rodeo culture in our region.

–Casey Tibbs Foundation