Casey Tibbs Foundation Sponsorship Letter

Dear valued sponsor:

On behalf of the Casey Tibbs Foundation, we write to you today in request for sponsorship of our annual event, Casey Tibbs Match of Champions. This event is a PRCA sanctioned saddle-bronc match which brings the nation’s top cowboys, along with some of the best rough stock in the Midwest, to Fort Pierre, South Dakota; hometown of legendary cowboy, Casey Tibbs. Unlike other rodeos of its kind, all proceeds of our event are used for direct support of the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, a nonprofit museum and event center. The Casey Tibbs Foundation is a nonprofit organization promoting the past, present, and future of South Dakota’s official sport, Rodeo. The Foundation consists of a volunteer-based board of directors, which oversees the operations of The Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. Per Casey Tibbs’s wish before he passed, the Casey Tibbs Foundation did not establish a Hall of Fame in his name. Rather, The Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center was established to honor the lives of Casey Tibbs and Mattie Newcombe, along with past and present rodeo cowgirls, cowboys, ranch families, promoters, and livestock in all aspects of rodeo, from youth to professional. There is no induction process to be displayed in our museum. It was especially important to Casey Tibbs and Mattie Newcombe to recognize all South Dakotans who excel in all facets of rodeo. Our current displays recognize ranch life, South Dakotan World Champions and Olympic Rodeo contestants, rodeo queens, 4H Rodeo, South Dakota High School Rodeo, Little Britches Rodeo, college rodeo, South Dakota Rodeo Association, South Dakota Great Plains Indian Rodeo, stock contractors, rodeo personnel, and much more. The Casey Tibbs Foundation hosts two annual events, Casey Tibbs Match of Champions and Casey Tibbs Tribute Dinner, in fundraising efforts for the operations of the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. Through the support of sponsors for Match of Champions, funds raised are directly donated to The Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, allowing the ongoing display and promotion of South Dakota Rodeo in the museum portion of the building. The funds raised also allow for a meeting space for many rodeo organizations free of charge, including, but not limited to, South Dakota 4H and the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association. We believe our efforts would go even further with your support by sponsorship of the 2024 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions. We are asking that you consider sponsoring our event with either a personal or corporate sponsorship that can be forwarded to: Casey Tibbs Foundation PO Box 911 Fort Pierre, South Dakota 57532 Deadline for all donations and sponsorships is May 1, 2024. Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns you may have. I sincerely thank you for your consideration in this matter.

Kind regards,

Kalyn Bergeson, Executive Director Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center

605-494-1094, kalyne@caseytibbs.com