Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner Different From Hall of Fame Induction

Per Casey Tibbs’s wishes before he passed, the Casey Tibbs Foundation did not establish a Hall of Fame in his name. Rather, the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center was established to honor the lives of Casey Tibbs and Mattie Newcombe, along with past and present rodeo cowgirls, cowboys, families, promoters, and livestock.

The Annual Casey Tibbs Tribute Dinner honors six individuals who have made an impact in the rodeo culture here in South Dakota. During this tribute, we reflect on the accomplishments of these honorees, along with the growth and love for this sport and way of life.

To be displayed in the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, there is no induction process. It was very important to Casey Tibbs to recognize all South Dakotans, who excel in rodeo in all facets, to be recognized and displayed in our center. We currently display ranch life, World Champions, rodeo queens, 4-H rodeo, high school rodeo, little britches rodeo, college rodeo, the South Dakota Rodeo Association, South Dakota Great Plains Indian Rodeo, stock contractors, rodeo personnel, and much more. If you or someone you know believes they have something that pertains to ranch and rodeo life in South Dakota and would like it displayed, contact Kalyn at 605-494-1094 or at kalyne@caseytibbs.com.

“We feel very strongly about carrying out Casey’s wishes,” said Executive Director Kalyn Eulberg. “While we believe that it is an honor to be recognized and displayed in the rodeo center, we want to clear the air surrounding induction processes.”

If you would like to nominate an individual, family, or animal athlete for consideration to be honored at a future Tribute Dinner, please contact the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or at kalyne@caseytibbs.com.

–Casey Tibbs Foundation