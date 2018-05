Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center adds mural, dress-up costumes

Area residents and visitors can now dress up in western and prairie costumes to take their photos in front of our new 17-foot wide mural. "The mural is a photograph of downtown Fort Pierre, and it was enhanced to look like the façade of a saloon, bank and general store," said Cindy Bahe, Director of the Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center.

In addition to local residents coming to the center, The Rodeo Center has had visitors from across the United States and other countries, including Australia, France, Norway and Germany. The western and prairie costumes, props and hats give men, women and children a fun way to take photo ops and make their experience more memorable. Visitors can take photos with their cell phones or our staff will take their photos and email the image or mail a photo in a Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center frame.

–Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center