Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Announces the Appointment of Executive Director Kalyn Eulberg

Kalyn Eulberg is announcing her acceptance of the Executive Director position at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, effective June 17, 2019.

Eulberg is originally from Dupree, South Dakota, where her family has farmed and ranched for over a century. Familiar to the Fort Pierre area, Eulberg is a 2010 graduate from Stanley County High School. Eulberg moved back to the area in 2016, after graduating from South Dakota State University.

“When I’m not working, I’m typically at one of my son’s sporting events, working on my home or garden, or spending time on the farm,” Eulberg stated. “I am excited to be working in the Fort Pierre community and building relationships through the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center.”

Eulberg replaces long-time director, Cindy Bahe, who announced her resignation from the position in April.

–Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center