Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center Completed Sculpture Garden

The Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center held its 10 year anniversary celebration of Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Activities included in the anniversary celebration included the unveiling of the third and final statue in the Johnny Smith Memorial Sculpture Garden. The statue, made by TR Chytka, portrays Clint Johnson’s second round ride on Kicking Bear during the 1985 National Finals Rodeo. Both Chytka and Johnson were present for the unveiling, surrounded by their families and roughly one hundred fifty other guests.

Clint Johnson, Casey Tibbs, and Billy Etbauer bronze statues, sculpted by TR Chytka, are available for purchases through the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. Please call or e-mail the director for more information.

The public is welcome to visit the sculpture garden and the museum at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center year round.

For more information and for photography from the event, call Kalyn at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or visit: caseytibbs.com

–Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center