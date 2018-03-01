Casper College Livestock Judging Team finishes in the top five at Fort Worth

For the third time in a row, the Casper College Livestock Judging team has placed in the top five finishers at a national judging show.

The most recent win came at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo where the team was second in horses, second in sheep and goats, second in reasons, and fifth overall. Before the Fort Worth win the team placed fourth at the Arizona National Livestock Show and third at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

Individually, Alexi Goodnow, Craig, Colorado, was first high individual in swine, eighth high individual in horses, and eighth overall. Shanan Davey, Olathe, Colorado, was first in horses, second in sheep, second in reasons, and fifth overall.

According to Head Coach Jeremy Burkett, the team will continue their spring run with two national contests remaining: The San Antonio Livestock Show and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The Casper College Livestock Judging team has a rich history and winning tradition since 1978. The championship livestock judging team competes across the country and ranks among the nation's top junior college judging programs. The team has produced nine academic All-Americans since 2005, including five All-Americans since 2014. Under coach Jeremy Burkett, Ph.D., Casper College has had four National contest wins including the Fort Worth Stock Show, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and the Arizona National Livestock Show since 2009. After Casper College, students are continually recruited to transfer to agricultural universities across the nation.

