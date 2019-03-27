Casper hosts central Wyoming tree care workshop

The central Wyoming tree care workshop is Saturday, April 6, in Casper at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road.

Registration is $10 and will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Lunch is included.

Participants will receive 5.5 hours of continuing education credits from the International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborists.

"We are bringing in speakers who will help homeowners understand the importance of tree maintenance throughout a tree's life," said Donna Hoffman, University of Wyoming Extension horticulture educator in Natrona County.

Mike Garvey, a consulting arborist from Billings, will present the first program on "Tree Risk Assessment of Hazard Trees."

Scott Skogerboe, head propagationist from Fort Collins Nursery Wholesale, will present "Trees and Shrubs of the High Plains Arboretum outside of Cheyenne, Wyo." Skogerboe will also lead a grafting demonstration to show how to graft tree scion wood onto appropriate rootstock.

Recommended Stories For You

UW Extension horticulture specialist Karen Panter will discuss "Propagation in a Home or Hobby Greenhouse" and provide tips for the hobby greenhouse.

Hoffman said trees will be given away throughout the day and at the end of the day, the final door prizes will be presented. Six attendees will take home kits to graft trees on their own.

"This committee is excited to be giving attendees trees that will help to diversify our urban tree canopy and help to make the urban forest more pest resistant with that diversification," said Hoffman.

This event is cosponsored by the city of Casper, Wyoming State Forestry Division, UW Extension, Natrona County Conservation District and Natrona County Weed and Pest District. F

– University of Wyoming Extension