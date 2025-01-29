Cattle Connect Production Sale at Franzen Simmentals

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Jan. 21, 2025



Location: Franzen Sale Facility – Leigh, NE



Auctioneer: Tracy Harl



Sales Manager: Allied Genetic Resources



Averages:

35 coming 2 year old bulls – $4,991

29 bred heifers – $3,912.



The Franzen Family held their annual “Cattle Connect” sale on Jan. 21, 2025 The sale offering included a stout set of coming 2-year-old bulls and bred heifers. There was a large turnout and active bidding both in person and online. The offering is better every year, and this year was not exception. Congratulations to the entire crew at Franzen Simmentals on another successful sale.

Top Bulls

Lot 3 – $9,000. LF Legend L131; DOB: 2/18/23; Sire: Redhill Double Agent 139H; MGS: Bridle Bit Eclipse E744. Sold to Kyle Brabec of Leigh, NE.



Lot 32 – $8,250. LF Lennon L44; DOB: 4/21/23; Sire: LF Rampage; MGS: TJ Z54. Sold to Ron Leimser of Columbus, NE.



Lot 17 – $7,750. LF Layne L188; DOB: 3/5/23; Sire: KBHR Sweetness H185; MGS: TJ Frosty 318E. Sold to James Chlopek of Richland, NE.



Lot 1 – $7,500. LF Lancelot L721; DOB: 3/15/23; Sire: LCDR Reserve 210J; MGS: W/CLock N Load 8771Z. Sold to Ron Leimser of Columbus, NE.



Top bred heifers

Lot 37 – $7,000. LF Ladybug L665; DOB: 3/4/23; Sire: HSF Cardinal 133G; AI Bred to: KBHR Charger. Sold to Hoffman Farms Simmentals of Clay Center, KS.



Lot 36 – $6,500. LF Larae L573; DOB: 3/31/23; Sire: HSF Cardinal 133G; AI Bred to: Honor Guard. Sold to Gage Horacek of Fullerton, NE.

Caleb Franzen (left), Tracy Harl (Center), and Lawrence Franzen (right) make opening comments before starting the 2025 sale.

This year's sale attendance was one of the largest in program history despite the cold and windy weather.




