Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees 14th Annual Banquet in New Orleans on Jan. 31

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame inductees and industry award winners will be honored on Jan. 31, 2023, during the 14th annual banquet, which precedes the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, Feb. 1-3. The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame was established in 2009 to honor the exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry.



Hall of Fame inductees for 2023 include Jerry Adams with Adams Land and Cattle in Broken Bow, Nebraska, and the late Ed Barrett of Barrett Crofoot Feedyards in Hereford, Texas. Thomas “Dee” Likes, former CEO of the Kansas Livestock Association, will receivethe Industry Leadership Award, and Terry Wegner with Drinnin West Cattle Co. will receive the Arturo Armendariz Distinguished Service Award.



“Cattle feeders continue to play a key role in making the United States the world’s most efficient producer of safe, quality beef,” said Cliff Becker, senior vice president, Farm Journal, and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. “The 2023 inductees exemplifythe visionary leaders who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry.”



Attendees of the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will find it convenient to stay in the Big Easy for the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, which starts the next day. The annual convention features important industry meetings, motivational speakers, valuable education, entertainment, a massive trade show, producer recognition and much more.



Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet tickets are $200 per person in addition to convention registration. All proceeds from banquet ticket sales and corporate sponsorships benefit future Hall of Fame initiatives.



For more information about the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show and to purchase tickets to the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet, visitconvention.ncba.org . For more information about the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame and 2023 inductees, visit http://www.cattlefeeders.org .

