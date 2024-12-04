Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

Honorees to be Recognized at CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Nov. 25, 2024) –Established in 2009, the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame honors the exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry. 2025 Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame honorees will be recognized during the 16th annual banquet on Feb. 5 during CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.



Hall of Fame inductees for 2025 include Joe Morgan with Poky Feeders in Scott City, Kansas, and Dan May with 4M Feeders in Stratton, Colorado. Tom Jensen of Nebraska will receive the Industry Leadership Award for his decades of banking experience and service to the cattle industry, and George “Frank” Littrell Jr., with Midwest Feeders, Inc., in Kansas, will receive the Arturo Armendariz Distinguished Service Award.



“We are proud to recognize these individuals who have devoted their careers to improving the cattle-feeding industry,” said Dustin Johansen, senior vice president at Farm Journal and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. “Their commitment to quality contributes to our industry’s ongoing success.”



Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet attendees are invited to participate in CattleCon 2025, the largest cattle and beef industry event of the year. The annual convention features industry meetings, inspirational speakers, valuable education, entertainment, a massive trade show, producer recognition and much more. All proceeds from banquet corporate sponsorships benefit future Hall of Fame initiatives.



For more information about CattleCon 2025 and to register, visit convention.ncba.org . For more information about the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame and 2025 inductees, visithttp://www.cattlefeeders.org .

