Cattle Grazing Expands Habitat Diversity on Wildlife Refuge

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service turns to cattle ranchers to improve their habitat.

Nestled in the sweeping plains of north-central Montana, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Bowdoin National Wildlife Refuge is a 15,551-acre sanctuary that provides beneficial habitat for an array of wildlife. From the greater sage-grouse to shorebirds, waterfowl, and pronghorn antelope, the refuge serves as a haven for species that rely on the unique sagebrush and wetland ecosystems of the region.

Amidst the bird song, a familiar sound to northern Montana cuts through. Was that a moo?

While the refuge is known for its emphasis on bird conservation, the birds are also benefiting from an ally not all would first think of—cattle.

“We went a few years without a grazing program,” says Bowdoin National Wildlife Refuge Manager Aaron Griffith. “Without that disturbance on the landscape, the grass litter layer across most of the refuge had really started to accumulate. We weren’t providing diversity of habitat.”

When the refuge advertised five-year grazing contracts, rancher Aaron DeVries jumped at the opportunity. More than sheer proximity, Devries’ multigenerational ranch is a next-door neighbor, his family and the refuge team share a commitment to stewardship.

DeVries explains, “It’s developed into a good partnership where you work with each other trying to accomplish each other’s goals.”

Grazing his cattle within the refuge provides much-needed forage while simultaneously playing a pivotal role in habitat management. The grazing disturbance caused by DeVries’ cattle promotes vegetation diversity, opening up the land to new growth and benefiting a wide range of species. Griffith agrees, noting that habitat preferences vary. The use of prescriptive grazing as a management tool has provided the required grass structure diversity needed for over 200 documented bird species migrating through the refuge.

Rancher observations of wildlife abound as Devries oversees his herd. “Just creating a variety of landscapes and different grass varieties at different stages, different types of wildlife all utilize those at different times of the year.”

Established in 1936, Bowdoin National Wildlife Refuge is a cornerstone of habitat preservation in Montana’s Northern Great Plains. The refuge’s expansive wetlands, uplands, and prairie landscapes are managed with a focus on restoring native ecosystems and supporting migratory birds.

“I love working with the cattle producers,” says Griffith, smiling as he discusses the behavioral differences observed between cow-calf pairs and yearlings. “It’s really a team effort between us and the cooperators to monitor the grass.”

For DeVries, the collaboration offers relief from some of the pressures of ranching. “When you have grass available, it lifts a burden. It brings about a joy in the process that is easy to lose in those times of drought when you’re just getting by for that year.”

As the cattle graze the refuge’s grasslands, the landscape transforms, benefiting both the rancher and the environment. For Bowdoin National Wildlife Refuge and the people who care for it, this story of shared stewardship serves as a powerful reminder: conservation and agriculture are continuously working together to create a brighter future for all. – Ranchers Stewardship Alliance