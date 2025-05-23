Cattle Group Applauds Reintroduction of OFF Act

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 23, 2025—Yesterday, U.S. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Cory Booker, D-N.J., reintroduced the bipartisan Opportunities for Fairness in Farming (OFF) Act. The legislation seeks to reform federal commodity checkoff programs, including the beef checkoff, to promote transparency, prevent the misuse of funds, and ensure the programs operate fairly and in the best interest of all producers.

R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard issued the following statement regarding the bipartisan legislation.”We applaud this bipartisan bill introduced by Senator Booker and Senator Lee to bring needed transparency and accountability to the antiquated beef checkoff program that has long been used to undermine the interests of America’s independent cattle producers.”

–R-CALF USA