Cattle Industry Convention Looking for New Talent

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Aug. 24, 2022) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is looking for new talent to perform during the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, Feb. 1-3. Applications for the National Anthem Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®, and the Talent Round-Up are now being accepted.

If you can sing, this is your time to shine. The 10th annual NCBA National Anthem Contest is accepting entries through Oct. 15, 2022. The contest winner will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the convention’s Opening General Session as well as the Friday night NCBA event. The winner will also receive round trip airfare to New Orleans, a hotel room for three nights, free convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.

Any member of NCBA, American National CattleWomen, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, or family member, are eligible to participate in the contest. Previous NCBA National Anthem Contest winners are not eligible. The top four finalists will be chosen by Oct. 25, 2022, and videos will be posted to the convention website at convention.ncba.org. Voting will be open to the public from Nov. 1 to Nov. 18, 2022 (one vote per person per day), and the winner will be announced Nov. 21, 2022.

Solo singers, bands and others with unique talents are also encouraged to enter the Talent Round-Up by Nov. 11, 2022. Selected acts will receive a complimentary registration, will be invited to perform on the Beef’s Got Talent stage during convention and will be recognized through social media. One Talent Round-Up winner will also perform at the opening of the Friday night event.

For more information and to enter, visit convention.ncba.org. Convention registration and housing open Oct. 3, 2022.

–NCBA