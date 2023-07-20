Cattle Industry Summer Meeting Education Session to Focus on Resilience

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (July 17, 2023) – U.S. cattle producers are gathering in San Diego, July 24-26, for the industry’s Summer Business Meeting to discuss critical issues, develop initiatives, and establish direction for various projects aimed at improving the beef cattle industry. One of the highlights of the event is the education session “Optimizing Resources and Leveraging Technology to Build Resilience” on Wednesday, July 26, which will provide leaders with a glimpse into building resilience.



This session, sponsored by Envu, will feature Dr. James Oltjen, Cooperative Extension Animal Management Systems Specialist at the University of California, Davis, with a look at the most recent research on water use in U.S. beef production. NCBA’s Senior Director of Sustainability Samantha Werth will moderate a panel discussion focused on the tools and technologies available to help producers optimize water resources and grazing management. Panelists include Mike Williams, Diamond W Cattle; Steve Wooten, Beatty Canyon Ranch; Justin Hossfeld, Envu; and Gary Tiller, Vence.



“Water and grazing management play a critical role in ensuring the success of operations,” said Todd Wilkinson, NCBA president and South Dakota rancher. “I hope this unique session provides insights for cattlemen and women on how to tackle challenges and prepare their businesses for the future.”



The cattle industry Summer Business Meeting includes leaders representing the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, American National CattleWomen and National Cattlemen’s Foundation. For more information, visithttp://www.ncba.org .