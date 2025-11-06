California: Three cattle killing wolves euthanized

After more than six months of regular wolf kills on their cattle herds, the Sierra Valley, California, ranchers were elated to hear the news that the three offending wolves were removed.

Wildlife officials euthanized the wolves, said Paul Roen, a Sierra County Supervisor (akin to a county commissioner) and rancher.

Sierra Valley rancher and County Supervisor Paul Roen. Screengrab from TSLN video interview Screen-Shot-2025-11-07-at-7.55.25-AM

The Sacramento Bee reported that this was the first time in more than a century that California officials killed wolves which remain protected under state and federal endangered species laws.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported in a press statement that four wolves total were taken – one by accident. “The impacted wolves included a breeding pair (WHA08M and LAS23F), female (BEY01F) and male (BEY12M). During the course of the operation, a juvenile wolf (BEY12M) was mistaken for the breeding male (WHA08M), which was of similar color and size, and was unintentionally lethally removed. Remains of two additional juveniles in this pack (BEY15M and BEY17M) were found and they were determined to have died prior to the start of the operation,” said the news release.

The gray wolf is on the federal endangered species list except in the Northern Rocky Mountain region consisting of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming; eastern one-third of Oregon, Washington; north-central Utah and in Minnesota where it is considered threatened. Because of these protections, killing a wolf in California is illegal, even if it is seen killing livestock. Removing these three wolves was a special action – Roen believes it was done to protect people in the local community from wolves proving to be more and more brave, and no longer acting like wild animals.

A pair of wolves followed cattle from the mountains in Plumas County to the Sierra Valley area in the fall of 2024. In April of 2025, after the pair established a den within a mile of Roen’s home, they began killing cattle in earnest. Roen reports that from April to September, over 90 head of cattle were confirmed by federal wildlife officials as wolf kills. However, he believes the wolves killed many more that couldn’t be confirmed because the corpses were near- totally consumed. The state rules require “bite marks” or “hemorrhaging” in order to confirm wolf kills. Neither of those pieces of evidence exist when only blood and a couple of broken bones remain at a kill site, he said.

Roen explained that, although funding exists to reimburse ranchers for their losses, thus far he is aware of one rancher being reimbursed for one dead animal.

The cattle owners are required to fill out paperwork to become eligible to receive reimbursement, and then they must provide documentation of the kill and evidence such as current market value, to support their financial claims.

Roen said he himself has lost over 50 head of cattle, and he has turned in claims for reimbursement, but has received no response from the state.

At one point, the state told Roen that some claims sat un-reviewed for at least a month and a half. The state has now hired a new employee to process claims but Roen doesn’t believe that individual has the authority to approve them.

He is encouraging the state to establish a review panel to look over the claims in a timely manner. One reason he believes the claims should be dealt with quickly, is to ensure details are fresh in the minds of those who gathered data and reported the claims. Recalling details to respond to questions about a certain kill months after it happened is not ideal. He himself has looked at over 100 cattle kill sites in recent months.

Roen also pointed out other expenses ranchers endure, for example his cows normally achieve 98 percent conception. “Our heifers were off about 30 percent this year,” said. Additionally, he and other ranchers can hear the cows bellering at the wolves each night, obviously in stress.

The killing takes a toll on the ranchers, too. Roen said many of the ranchers in the valley took shifts throughout the night to watch their herds. One neighbor, a third grade teacher took watch duty until midnight and her husband would take the shift after midnight to try and haze wolves out of their cattle.

“It was unbelievable, the mental strain we went through this summer. It’s labor intensive and it’s mentally draining,” he said.

Based on the radio collar “pings,” wildlife officials and ranchers determined that the three recently euthanized wolves committed 98 percent of the confirmed kills.

Roen said that the wolves had become so brazen that they didn’t respond to any hazing methods. He believes the state’s wildlife officials had come to the realization that when the cattle were taken out of the valley for the winter, the wolves would continue killing, but with cattle gone, they would “be right in the communities, killing in people’s backyards…and then they would have a real tough story to tell,” he said. “I think that is why it (the euthanization) happened. They were going to cause him a lot more grief if it didn’t, he said.

After sharing his community’s story with every government official who would listen, Roen is now committed to helping others who are dealing with wolf depredation on their ranches and in their communities.

“Everyone’s wanting to know how we did this and how we can help them,” he said. “So we are creating an after-action report. We are working on a roadmap of ‘how we got here’ and people can plagiarize the forms we’ve created, to document everything that’s happened here and hopefully help them document things other places where they are having the same kinds of issues,” he said.

Roen credits officials within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for acknowledging the severity of the Sierra Valley wolf problem, and taking quick action to help. Brian Nesvik, the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (originally from Wyoming) was instrumental in calling for the removal of the wolves, as were Paul Souza, the USFWS director for the Pacific Southwest Region and Jeff Flores with USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Both Souza and Flores will attend a California Cattlemen’s meeting in Reno on Dec. 4, to discuss these issues with producers in attendance.

“All of these people at the federal level were very concerned. They understand what’s going on. We just had to give them the facts so they could help us with a solution,” he said.