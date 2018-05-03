Cattle Mineral Nutrition Program Set

North and South Dakota livestock producers will have an opportunity through the Cattle Mineral Nutrition for Producers program to gain a clear understanding of their herd's mineral needs and how to make significant changes, if necessary, to improve herd performance.

North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension are co-hosting the program at two sites in May:

Dickinson – May 24, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT at NDSU's Dickinson Research Extension Center ranch headquarters near Manning (11090 15th St. S.W.)

Lowry, S.D. – May 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT at Rock Hills Ranch near Lowry (30872 143rd St.)

The program consists of a one-day training in May, followed by sample collection and Extension personnel visits to ranches during the summer, and a one-day training this fall.

During the May class, participants will:

Learn the basics of mineral nutrition and mineral delivery options

Determine how animal grazing behavior can affect mineral intake

Receive training on proper forage, feed and water sampling techniques

Learn about tools to monitor mineral consumption

"Proper mineral nutrition is critical to achieve desired animal performance," says Janna Kincheloe, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist based at the Hettinger Research Extension Center. "Minerals play an important role in animal health, growth and reproduction.

"We are looking forward to this opportunity to work with producers in evaluating current mineral programs and identifying areas where improvements could be made," she adds.

The Cattle Mineral Nutrition for Producers program was launched in 2017 in South Dakota and is expanding this year to include North Dakota.

The class size is limited to 15 operations in each state. Program organizers encourage two people per operation to participate.

To register, visit http://iGrow.org/events. Registration will be open until May 21 or until the class is full. The cost is $150 per operation. That includes materials, one free forage mineral analysis, a ranch visit and lunch.

For more information about the program or to be added to a waiting list for future programs, contact Kincheloe at 701-567-4323 or janna.kincheloe@ndsu.edu, or SDSU Extension cow-calf field specialist Adele Harty at 605-394-1722 or adele.harty@sdstate.edu. F

–NDSU Extension