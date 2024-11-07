Cattle Producers Congratulate President-Elect Trump for his Decisive Victory

WASHINGTON (November 6, 2024) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) congratulated President-Elect Donald Trump on his decisive victory in the 2024 presidential election and reiterated its enthusiasm for working with him once again.



“Congratulations to President-Elect Trump for his historic victory last night and for running such a hard-fought campaign. NCBA is excited to work with the President-Elect to undo the harm which cattle producers have endured under four years of “Bidenomics” and restore the free-market principles which have made U.S. cattle and beef the finest and safest in the world.” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “Despite cattle prices soaring to record highs over the previous years, producers have been squeezed by exceptionally high input costs, record inflation, and the Biden Administration’s so-called competition agenda. This is the perfect opportunity to execute a hard reset on all of these failed policies.”

–NCBA