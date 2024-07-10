Cattle Producers’ Forum Focuses on Producer Profitability at July Event

Event to Address Key Issues Including Markets, Trade, Tax Climate, Livestock Risk Protection, Labor Challenges, and Support for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers

Billings, Montana — The Cattle Producers’ Forum is set to take place in Billings, Montana on July 23-24, 2024. Co-hosted by the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) and the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA), and presented by headline sponsor, Ag Risk Advisors, the event aims to focus on industry collaboration to address issues that matter to all cattle producers.

The event kicks off with a reception on Tuesday evening, July 23, in conjunction with the Northern Livestock Video Summertime Classic at the Rhoadside Events Center in Huntley. The Cattle Producers’ Forum will then convene on Wednesday, July 24, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Billings. The forum will start at 10 a.m. with a panel on competitive markets. Joining Fred Seamon, Executive Director in Agricultural Markets at CME Group will be notable speaker Andy Green. Green is the USDA Senior Advisor on Fair and Competitive Markets and speaks regularly about markets and regulation, corporate governance and competition, international trade, and the economy and middle class.

Following, “Talking Trade” will feature Sheridan McKinney, D.C.-based Global Trade Lawyer and Educator, who has been active in international trade and investment law and policy for fifteen years.

This year’s forum will also feature a Producer Profitability Initiative Roundtable after the hosted lunch during which MSGA and USCA leadership will offer an overview of the upcoming panel discussions. The roundtable will kick off at 1:30 p.m. with a panel on beginning farming and ranching which will provide insight into USDA’s development programs and FSA loans tailored to assist beginning producers from FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. Ducheneaux brings a wealth of knowledge in federal support programs and agricultural policy and will be joined on the panel by successful young farmers and ranchers sharing firsthand experiences.

Next, a roundtable highlight will be the in-depth look into upcoming changes in tax policies affecting farmers and ranchers. Capital gains taxes, estate planning, and the legislative landscape will be explored, providing participants with practical strategies to foster a more favorable tax environment.Another key topic of the roundtable will be the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) program. Attendees will delve into the current state and necessary enhancements of LRP, with insights on USDA risk management initiatives and tips for navigating the program to counter market volatility.

Labor challenges in ranching will also be addressed, with industry leaders examining agricultural labor reform complexities. The roundtable will highlight innovative solutions and recent USDA programs designed to foster workforce sustainability and address labor shortages, with a central focus on hiring and retention in the ranching sector.Register today to engage, learn, and advocate for solutions that support the growth and sustainability of the ranching community at https://uscattlemen.org/summeruscaforum/ . A detailed agenda, speaker bios and more will be added to the site and the Facebook event page.

–USCA