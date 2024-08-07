Cattle Producers Forum Focuses on Solving Issues by Finding Common Ground



Event Brought Together Producers from Multiple Associations



Billings, MT – Last week, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) cohosted the Cattle

Producer’s Forum with the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) in Billings, Montana

during the Northern Livestock Video Auction Summertime Classic. The event brought together

members from multiple organizations to focus on issues that all producers share and drive

progress by finding common ground.

The powerful slate of speakers included agency leads from Washington D.C. down to local

producers with hands on experience. Discussion topics ranged from trade and competitive

markets to the tax climate, labor challenges, beginning farming and ranching, and the Livestock

Risk Protection Program.

“Regardless of our organization affiliation, cattle producers are facing many of the same issues,

so when you gather us all in the same room to have these discussions, real progress can be

made,” USCA President Justin Tupper said. “Our organization walked away with actionable

steps to take to improve the Livestock Risk Protection Program and the current tax climate for

family farms and ranches.”

A quick show of hands during the closing remarks found that attendees were in agreeance that

the number one concern for their sustainability and succession today is the current tax climate.

On the tax panel, staff from Montana Senators’ Jon Tester and Steve Daines offices were on hand

to field comments to share with the Congressmen back in D.C.

“Our organizations having a unified voice on tax policy when we travel to Washington D.C. is

one of the first steps to ensure working lands stay in production agriculture,” MSGA President

John Grande said. “We look forward to working together to improve the tax climate for

American ranchers.”

Also sitting on the tax panel was Livestock Marketing Association (LMA) Director of

Governance and Industry Relations Kevin Thielen. LMA has championed improving the

ranchers tax climate and LMA President Mike VanMaanen of Missouri attended to partake in the

conversation as well.

“I was pleased to participate with members of the United States Cattlemen’s Association and

Montana Stockgrowers Association on the recent Producer Profitability Panel,” VanMaanen said.

“I’m a big believer in our industry working together for common goals and appreciate the

opportunity to share ideas with their members and leaders. Our industry needs more of the

same.”

Attendees not only gleaned important information and shared their concerns to effect change, but

the event offered opportunities to network with like-minded individuals and exchange ideas.

“It was great to get so many groups who represent Montana family ranches and farms in one

place to focus on the issues that matter to us all as producers,” Montana Farmers Union Board

Member Sarah Degn said. “I was especially honored to be on the panel focused on beginning and

first-generation ranchers and farmers who face an extra set of challenges regarding access to land

and financing. We all have challenges, and coming together is important to work on the issues

we can solve.”

The event was made possible by the presenting sponsor Ag Risk Advisors, along with

collaboration amongst U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, Montana Stockgrowers Association,

Livestock Marketing Association, and Montana Farmers Union.

–USCA