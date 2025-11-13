Cattle Producers Pleased to See Government Reopen

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



WASHINGTON (November 12, 2025) – Today, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane released the following statement in response to Congress passing a Continuing Resolution to end the government shutdown:

“American cattle producers need the federal government running at full capacity to provide critical services and market data. We thank Speaker Johnson and Majority Leader Thune for passing the funding package to end the shutdown and extend the Farm Bill. While we’re grateful to the Trump administration for easing the burden of the shutdown on producers, it still caused widespread disruptions, and we are glad it is now resolved.”

–The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association