Cattle Producers Praise Farm Bill Extension, Urges for Swift Passage 

WASHINGTON (November 16, 2023) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) praised Congress for passing a government funding package that includes a one-year extension of the 2018 Farm Bill through September 30, 2024, and extends the Livestock Mandatory Reporting program until January 19, 2024.



“NCBA is thankful for Congress passing legislation extending critical programs that farmers and ranchers across the country depend on. These extensions give much needed certainty to cattle producers and NCBA will continue engaging with Congress and the Biden Administration as they work to deliver a long-term Farm Bill, as well as a clean reauthorization of Livestock Mandatory Reporting,” said NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “With so much work still left to do, I urge President Biden to swiftly sign this continuing resolution.”