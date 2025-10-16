CattleCon 2026 Brings Grand Ole Opry Back to Historic Ryman Auditorium

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Ryman Auditorium stage photo courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. b71becff-cd8f-d805-ad0d-dba043e7c81a

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Oct. 14, 2025) – Country music will come to life during CattleCon 2026, Feb. 3-5, in Nashville, Tennessee. Registered attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Grand Ole Opry in the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The Ryman is a world-renowned concert hall and the home of one of music’s most iconic, well-known stages. Built more than 130 years ago, the beloved Nashville landmark will host two Cowboys Night at the Opry shows the evening of Thursday, Feb. 5.

The Boots on Broadway (Almost) event on Wednesday, Feb. 4, will get the honky tonk party started. This signature event at Luke Combs’ Category 10 will feature southern bites and music from fan favorite Paul Bogart.

In addition to these evening events, musical talent will be found around every corner of the Music City Center and along Lower Broadway. CattleCon attendees won’t have to go far to find country tunes that get their boots tappin’.

Make plans to attend CattleCon 2026 and be “Where the Beef Industry Meets!” Along with top-notch entertainment, the business of the beef industry will take place with policy and Checkoff committee meetings, educational sessions, live animal handling demonstrations, the seven-acre NCBA Trade Show and engaging conversations.

Getting to Nashville is made easier with discounted flights on United, a registration payment plan, and free One-Day Only Thursday registration for the first 250 FFA and 4-H members to register. Cattle producers attending CattleCon 2026 are also eligible to apply for the Rancher Resilience Grant, which provides reimbursement for registration and up to four nights hotel. For more information and to apply, visit http://www.ncba.org/producers/rancher-resilience-grant .

A variety of registration options are available, and all include Cattlemen’s College education sessions and demonstrations. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visit convention.ncba.org.

-National Cattlemen’s Beef Association