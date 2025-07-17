CattleCon 2026 Keynote Speakers Announced

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (July 16, 2025) – CattleCon 2026, to be held in Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 3-5, will feature keynote speakers two-time Daytona 500 and NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and bestselling author Jon Acuff. These two speakers will inspire and spark innovation. Sharing their unique stories and a bit of humor, they are sure to compel attendees and drum up excitement for the future of the cattle industry.



A third-generation racer in a family forever connected to American motorsports, Earnhardt Jr.’s innate ability and intrinsic instincts behind the wheel have propelled him to 50 victories and two championships in NASCAR’s top two national touring series. His common-sense charisma and down-to-earth disposition have catapulted his popularity well beyond the race track, resulting in a record 15 consecutive NASCAR Most Popular Driver awards. In addition, he is involved in a variety of businesses and is active in charities and non-profit organizations.



New York Times bestselling author Jon Acuff is also joining the CattleCon 2026 line-up. Published in dozens of languages, his work is both critically acclaimed and adored by readers. When he’s not writing, Acuff can be found on a stage, as one of INC’s Top 100 Leadership Speakers. He’s spoken to hundreds of thousands of people at conferences, colleges and companies around the world.



CattleCon 2026 will be in a new location in the heart of downtown Nashville. Music City is full of activities for music lovers, history lovers, sports fans and families. Music City Center, home of CattleCon 2026, is walking distance from well-known attractions like Lower Broadway, the Ryman Auditorium, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Johnny Cash Museum and so much more.



Getting to Nashville is made easier with discounted flights on United, early bird rates and a registration payment plan. Cattle producers attending CattleCon 2026 are also eligible to apply for the Rancher Resilience Grant, which provides reimbursement for registration and up to three nights hotel. For more information and to apply, visithttp://www.ncba.org/producers/rancher-resilience-grant .



CattleCon 2026 registration and housing open Wednesday, Aug. 20. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visit convention.ncba.org .

