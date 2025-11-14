CattleCon 2026 Prepares Next Generation of Producers

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Nov. 12, 2025) – College students and recent graduates are encouraged to attend CattleCon 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 3-5, to help them prepare for careers in the cattle industry. Future agricultural leaders will have the opportunity to engage with potential employers during the new “Career Crawl” at the NCBA Trade Show on Thursday, Feb. 5.



“The largest cattle industry event of the year is a great place for the next generation to network with some of our industry’s most impactful companies,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Buck Wehrbein. “We hope this new career event opens doors for future leaders.”



Attendees can visit participating “Career Crawl” companies at the NCBA Trade Show on Thursday to explore internships, job openings and career opportunities while engaging in meaningful conversations with agriculture professionals. In addition, the first 250 FFA members and 250 4-H members to register will receive complimentary One-Day Thursday Registration, courtesy of Culver’s and Nationwide.



Collegiates are also invited to join American National CattleWomen for an engaging and educational session dedicated to shaping the future of the cattle and beef industries. During the Emerging Leaders event on Thursday morning, attendees can connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights and explore exciting career and networking opportunities.



Education is a cornerstone of CattleCon and, in 2026, all registration options include Cattlemen’s College sessions and demonstrations. In addition, while roaming the NCBA Trade Show attendees can stop in the Learning Lounge to enjoy informal, face-to-face talks and listen to Cattle Chats which will feature beef industry educational sessions.



National Block and Bridle will be hosting their annual convention in conjunction with CattleCon 2026. Block and Bridle members will be able to attend select CattleCon activities.



To receive free One-Day Thursday Registration, FFA members must use the code FFACULVERS, and 4-H members, 4HNW. In addition, children 12 and under receive free One-Day admission with a paid guardian. A variety of other registration options are also available, and all include Cattlemen’s College education sessions and demonstrations. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visit convention.ncba.org .