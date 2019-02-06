CattleFax releases Cow-Calf Survey

CENTENNIAL, CO — February 6, 2019 — CattleFax has introduced its annual Cow-Calf Survey. Information requested in the survey provides participants and the rest of the industry with valuable information regarding industry benchmarks and trends.

Survey participants will receive a results summary packet, with useful information that will allow managers and owners to evaluate their own operations. Items such as cow-calf profitability, tendencies of high and low return producers, regional data, and other valuable information are included.

By completing the survey and submitting a valid email address, participants will also be entered into a drawing to win a $700 CattleFax voucher. To be entered to win a voucher and receive the full results, a valid email address must be submitted. All individual results will be confidential and remain anonymous.

Three $700 vouchers will be given away. The credit can be used for any CattleFax memberships, registration fees for education seminars (Corporate College and Risk Management Seminar), and/or registration fees for the annual Outlook and Strategies session. To be considered in the drawing, participants must complete the entire survey and submit a valid email address. Winners will be selected by a random number generator and will be contacted via email after the survey closes.

The survey can be accessed here or by going to cattlefax.com and selecting the About tab at the top of the page, then clicking on "2018 Cow-Calf Survey" on the sidebar. The deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 28, 2019.

For questions or concerns please contact Tanner Aherin, Analyst, at 800-825-7525, or taherin@cattlefax.com

–CattleFax