CattleFax Cow-Calf Survey released

CENTENNIAL, CO — January 25, 2018 — CattleFax has introduced its Cow-Calf Survey, sponsored by Ritchie Waterers. Information requested in the survey provides participants and the rest of the industry with valuable information regarding industry benchmarks and trends.

Survey participants will receive a results summary packet, with useful information that will allow managers and owners to evaluate their own operations. Items such as cow-calf profitability, tendencies of high and low return producers, regional data and other valuable information are included.

By completing the survey and submitting a valid email address, participants will also be entered into a drawing to win a FREE CattleFax Membership*. (To be entered to win a free membership and receive the full results, a valid email address must be submitted. However, all individual results will be confidential and remain anonymous.)

The survey can be accessed here or by going to cattlefax.com and selecting the About tab at the top of the page, which contains a link for the survey https://www.cattlefax.com/#!/about. The deadline is Feb. 23, 2018.

For questions or concerns please contact Ethan Oberst, Market Analyst, at 800-825-7525, or ethan@cattlefax.com

*Five one year Select level memberships or the equivalent value to be credited to a current account ($200) will be given away. To be considered in the drawing a participant must complete the entire survey and submit a valid email address. Winners will be selected by a random number generator, and will be contacted via email after the survey closes.

–CattleFax