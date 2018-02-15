CattleFax elects 2018 officers, celebrates its 50-year anniversary

CENTENNIAL, COLO. (February 15, 2018) –Dale Smith, a cattle producer from Amarillo, Texas, was elected 2018 President of CattleFax at the 50th annual business meeting of the organization on Feb. 1, 2018 in Phoenix, Ariz. Smith is a cow/calf, stocker operator and cattle feeder based out of the Texas panhandle with operations in the Texas Panhandle, Colorado and the Southeast. He has served on the boards of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and National Cattlemen's Beef Association, among others.

President Elect is Don Quincey of Chiefland, Fla. Quincey is a 5th generation rancher and cattle feeder in Florida and is a past president of the Florida Cattlemen's Association. Re-elected as executive vice president was Randy Blach of Centennial, Colo.

Other directors currently serving terms for CattleFax are: Todd Allen of Newton, Kan.; Pono Von Holt of Kamuela, Hawaii; Mark Frasier of Fort Morgan, Colo.; Jerry Adams of Broken Bow, Neb.; and Jeff Sparrowk of Clements, Calif. Tom Jensen of Omaha, Neb., is serving as treasurer.

CattleFax's 50th anniversary was celebrated at the meeting, which was held in conjunction with the 2018 Cattle Industry Convention. First, to kick off the celebration a video highlighting the history and progress of CattleFax was shown. The video is available to view on the CattleFax website, as well as YouTube.

Topper Thorpe, the first analyst hired by CattleFax and its CEO for 30 years, was on hand to introduce the CattleFax Annual Outlook Seminar. Dee Likes, a former CattleFax employee and the CEO emeritus of Kansas Livestock Association, emceed the evening reception. All of the CattleFax past presidents were honored for their leadership and guidance, as were long-time members, some of whom have been involved with the organization for 45 years or more. Also recognized were past and current CattleFax staff members.

–CattleFax