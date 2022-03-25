CattleFax Elects 2022 Officers

CattleFax elected a new slate of officers at this year’s annual business meeting on Feb. 2, which was held in conjunction with the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Houston. The new president is Pono Von Holt of Kamuela, Hawaii.

Von Holt is a cow-calf producer on the Big Island of Hawaii who also has stocker and feedlot interests in the northwestern United States and the Southern Plains. A third-generation rancher, Von Holt has long been active in cattle industry organizations locally and nationally, as well as other organizations in Hawaii.

The president-elect is Nick Hunt of Atlantic, Iowa, who was also elected to serve a second term as midwest director. Hunt is the fourth generation of his family to farm and feed cattle in Iowa. He is active in local, state and national agricultural boards and organizations, and is a past winner of the NCBA Environmental Stewardship Award.

Ted Parker of Seminary, Miss., was elected to serve a four-year term as the southeast director. Other directors currently serving terms for CattleFax include Jerry Adams of Broken Bow, Neb.; Mark Frasier of Fort Morgan, Colo.; Chris Kalkowski of Omaha, Neb.; Jeff Sternberger of Ingalls, Kan.; Jeff Sparrowk of Clements, Calif.; and Dale Smith of Amarillo, Texas.

–CattleFax