CattleFax elects Officers for 2020

CENTENNIAL, COLO. (Feb. 17, 2020) – Mark Frasier of Fort Morgan, Colo., was elected 2020 president of CattleFax at the organization’s annual meeting, held in conjunction with the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 4-7.

Frasier is a cow/calf, stocker operator and cattle feeder in Eastern Colorado and is active in his community and local cattlemen’s association. He is a past president of the Colorado Livestock Association and serves on and has chaired the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Resolutions Committee.

President elect is Pono Von Holt of Kamuela, Hawaii. Von Holt is a cow/calf and stocker operator as well as a cattle feeder. He has served as president of the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Association, chair of NCBA Cow/Calf Council and president of the Ranchers Renaissance Cooperative. Pono is also active in many local boards in Hawaii.

Jeff Sternberger of Ingalls, Kan., was elected as the new Central Region director while Jerry Adams of Broken Bow, Neb., and Dale Smith of Amarillo, Texas, were re-elected as directors for the North Plains and Southwest regions, respectively.

Other directors currently serving terms for CattleFax are: Don Quincey, Chiefland, Fla., Southeast director and immediate past president; Jeff Sparrowk of Clements, Calif., director for the Western Region; and Midwest Director Nick Hunt of Atlantic, Iowa. Chris Kalkowski of Omaha, Neb., continues to serve as finance director.

–NCBA